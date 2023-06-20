



Crescendo International Choir performed a well-attended free concert Saturday, June 17, at The Club, in Quesada, a new venue for the choir. This was the choir’s final concert of the year before summer break.

The choir sang the following songs at the concert: Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps, I Say a Little Prayer for You, Make you Feel my Love, The Rose, What a Wonderful World, You Raise me Up, The Rhythm of Life, Sway, City of Stars, Amapola, Historia de un Amor, Clavelitos and Les Misérables.

For more details about the choir, see crescendo-choir.com. You can also follow the group on Facebook at CrescendoTorrevieja. If you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to have more singers, especially basses. This international group sings a variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, mostly in English or Spanish. Rehearsals will take place at Rincon de Miguel in Los Montesinos starting on Monday September 4, between 17:45 to 20:00. All singers are welcome!

Image: Crescendo International Choir performing its June concert at The Club, in Quesada.