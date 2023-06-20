



Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has launched a new system for the efficient management of lighting on the aircraft parking apron, called SITIA.

SITIA is a technological development pioneered by the airport operator Aena, that will allow an energy saving of 30% in relation to the previous model and has been certified by the State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA).

The software developed has meant going from complete lighting of the aircraft apron, whose total area is 439,000 m2, to being able to illuminate it by zones and parking lots automatically and according to its use. To this end, tools already used for managing flight schedules and aircraft parking allocation have been integrated, with the lighting tower projectors located on the platform being turned on and off.

SITIA rationalises energy consumption and minimises the carbon footprint, likewise, it means less wear and tear on the equipment and installations involved in lighting.

This innovative project has been designed by Aena technicians in Alicante and has required several years of work and the presentation of the pertinent technical reports to the State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA), which has recently certified its suitability for aeronautical use under the maximum-security parameters.

Aena, in a clear commitment to innovation, promotes the internal development of technological solutions that make application processes and services in the airport environment more efficient. In this context, SITIA is emerging as a highly exportable model to the rest of the airports in the Aena network due to its great utility in terms of management and sustainability.