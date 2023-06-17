



San Javier will host the International Parachuting Tournament (CISM) 2023, and the National Military Parachuting Championship, which will be held from July 15 to 21 at the AGA, with the participation of Spanish parachuting teams from the Army, Navy, Guardia Civil and from eight invited countries: Germany, Austria, Qatar, Morocco, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Korea and Turkey.

In total, the Tournament is expected to attract some 250 participants, including judges and competitors, half of them from overseas.

The Tournament, which is part of the annual activities program of the International Military Sports Council, in line with the municipal project ‘San Javier, ciudad del aire’, was announced last week at the AGA by Colonel Pedro Ángel Díaz, secretary of the Central Board of Physical Education and Sports of the Air Force and Space, along with the mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo.

The skydiving competitions will take place from July 16 to 21 in the morning and afternoon at three venues, two inside the AGA and one in the area of ​​what was the heliport of the old Los Arcos hospital, where they can be followed by the public. The AGA will also open its doors during the competition that will be held on it’s sports field and that will coincide with a small static exhibition of aircraft from the Academy.

The Tournament will consist of three competition disciplines; precision landing with sequential jumps by a team of five members, that land staggered, on an electronic target, with a radius of 16 centimetres.

Another of the disciplines will be that of style, in which the competitor exits the plane in a dive until he changes position to start a series of pre-established manoeuvres based on lateral turns and loops. Finally, the formation flight, in which teams of four parachutists perform a sequence of figures in free fall.

The closing ceremony and presentation of trophies will take place at the AGA on 21 July 21.