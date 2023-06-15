



Amongst the many regular incidents the provincial fire consortium had to deal with this week, the inclement weather also added to the complications.

Around the rainy period earlier in the week, some 20 emergencies related to the heavy rains were dealt with in a single afternoon, from Orihuela to Denia passing through Elche, the crews dealt with everything from water drainage, the removal of trees, including one which had fallen onto a car, and downed cables, some of which were left in precarious situations, as well as the usual rescue of vehicles driven by people who wrongly believe water does not pose a risk… It does.

In a separate incident unrelated to the weather, crews also attended the latest in an ever-growing series of incidents revolving around electric scooters, on this occasion one which had burst into flames in a home.

Fortunately, the fire had been controlled by neighbours with fire extinguishers, assisted by the National Police, when the fire crew arrived, but they were still able to neutralised smoke, and investigate the cause of the fire.