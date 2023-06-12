Lifeless body of missing 18 year old found in San Pedro





Antonio left his home in Pilar de la Horadada early on Sunday without any money or a mobile phone. His body has been found in the neighbouring municipality of San Pedro

The lifeless body of the 18-year-old youth from Pilar de la Horadada, reported missing on Sunday, has been found in the neighbouring municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia), next to the AP-7 Alicante-Cartagena motorway.

The Local Police and the Civil Guard in Pilar de la Horadada had both alerted the public of the disappearance of Antonio Fernández Rodríguez, on Sunday afternoon.

It would seem that Antonio left his home in Pilar de la Horadada without any warning, sometime between 5am and 9am, when his bedroom was found empty by his father.

Members of the Local Police of Pilar de la Horadada and the Civil Guard, in addition to numerous residents of Pilar de la Horadada, turned out to search for the missing youngster early on Monday morning.

The news of his death has generated an enormous shock in the municipality of 20,000 residents.

The tragic outcome was confirmed after the Civil Guard was alerted that there was evidence of an unidentified corpse in San Pedro del Pinatar. The causes of death are currently being investigated, although sources close to the security forces indicate that the young man’s body shows no signs of violence.

Antonio suffered from attention deficit disorder (ADD) and behaviour and adjustment problems. He needed medication. He was not carrying documentation, money or mobile phone when he left his house, according to the same sources.