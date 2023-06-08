



The typical costume of Mojácar is on display in the Seville Museum of Arts and Customs as part of a temporary exhibition titled “Somos Abril, Andalucía y sus fiestas a través de la Moda” (We are April, Andalucía and its festivities through Fashion), organised by the Junta de Andalucía’s Regional Ministry of Tourism.

This exhibition, which opened its doors on the 6th of June and which will remain open until the 21st of June, aims to highlight the importance of fashion and tourism in the Andalucía autonomous community through a space dedicated to each of its provinces and in which there are three characteristic garments of each.

At the suggestion of the Mojácar Council Tourism Department, and the exhibition curator, the Mojácar “Tapada” (item of clothing to cover the head and face), has been chosen as one of the characteristic costumes of Almería with the aim of highlighting this attire, as unknown as it is spectacular, and that has connections with other Andalucia regions such as the Axarquia, and even crossed borders thanks to the “Tapada Limeña”, in the 19th Century.

In the space dedicated to Almería province, accompanied by a promotional video about the province provided by the Junta de Andalucía, you can find along with the typical costume of Mojácar, a Susana Lirola flamenco dress and an haute couture model by the designer Daniel Cerdán.

This exhibition is the first that Andalucía is holding dedicated expressly to representing its identity through clothing and fashion as a vehicle for promoting its culture and tourism.

For Mojácar it is a privilege to be able to represent Almería province in this exhibition and present its typical costume, which is, at the same time, an important promotion of the locality’s rich heritage value.

The local council is excited about this new project, and invites all the friends of Mojácar in Seville, and of course all lovers of fashion, of Andalucía, of its customs and festivities, to visit the beautiful facilities of the Museum of Arts and Popular Customs, and specifically, its exhibition Somos Abril.

“Somos Abril, Andalucía y sus fiestas a través de la Moda”, features more than 30 pieces, among them regional costumes like the Cádiz “Piconera”, the mantilla in Sevilla and the Mojácar Tapada; flamenco costumes, such as those of Carmen Acedo, Sara de Benítez and Loreto Martínez, and couture and prêt-à-porter dresses, from labels like Juana Martín, Moisés Nieto and Antonio García.

Two exhibition halls full of fashion, with the purest Andalucían feel and with the clear objective of showing visitors and national and international tourists the folklore and the great diversity of fashion designers from the south of Spain.