



A Torrevieja judge has imprisoned a man who stabbed his partner five times in Guardamar. When fleeing the scene, he was hit by a taxi before he was arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The attack happened on Tuesday in broad daylight as the 42-year-old man, of Columbian nationality, stabbed his partner five times in the middle of the street.

The victim, 32 years old and also of Colombian origin, is now out of danger, although she remains in Torrevieja hospital where she continues to receive treatment for a pierced lung and a number of other minor injuries.

The 42-year-old alleged perpetrator of the assault was arrested shortly after the stabbing. He had suffered a number of injuries after being hit by a taxi at a roundabout on the Santa Ana industrial estate, in Guardamar, as he fled on foot, before he was subsequently caught and arrested by officers from the Guardia Civil.

Following treatment, also in Torrevieja hospital, the man appeared before the Court of Instruction Number 1 and Violence against Women, where he was ordered to be detained by the presiding judge.

The attack took place in the street, at the entrance to the house where the woman lived. It happened last Tuesday at around six o’clock in the evening at the confluence of Jorge Juan avenue and Cervantes in an area close to the beach in the ​​Guardamar town centre. It was on the same street where the woman received initial care from the staff of a nearby pharmacy and from a neighbouring nurse.

The attack was so brutal that it left a pool of blood on the road and splashes on the window of an adjacent commercial premises.

The man had travelled to Guardamar from Elche with the intention of talking about the breakup with his former partner. He met her at her doorway from where he carried out the assault in which he used extreme violence. He only stopped attacking the victim when he broke the knife he was using, a bladed weapon with a 16-centimeter blade.

The victim had moved to Guardamar to work for an elderly person as a carer just a week ago from Elche, where they both lived.