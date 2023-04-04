



I often wonder if these things are ever audited as the Orihuela council, once again, spends our hard-earned taxes on a project that, certainly to me, seems rather inadequate.

María García, councillor for Tourism announced at a press conference on Monday, that “our goal is to attract as many international and national visitors as possible to one of the most important festivals in Orihuela city,” her solution to which is the depiction of “El Triunfo de la Cruz” better known as “La Diabesa” by the sculpture, Nicolas de Bussy, on the back of three Alicante buses.

She added, “These advertisements are in addition to to those already launched at Fitur, in national publications such as “Escápate Cerca” and on radio with the broadcast of an interview and report about the municipality and Holy Week”.

The de Bussy design is featured on the back of three buses on the following routes: Torrevieja – Orihuela Costa; Airport – Alicante -Altet – Santa Pola – Guardamar del Segura – Torrevieja – Pilar de la Horadada and the route that runs from Benidorm – Alfaz del Pi – Albir – Altea.