



International Residents can now obtain their NIE instantly at the Orihuela Costa Emergency Centre. The joint announcement was made last week by the Councillors for Modernisation and for International Residents.

The National Police office located in the Orihuela Costa Emergency Centre is now able to issue both NIE and residency certificates for European Community and non-community members, as well as the EU registration certificate, also known as the green card.

“Until recently the National Police didn’t have the technological means necessary to issue these documents instantly, as previously, all applicants had to come back 7 days after submitting their application,” stated García Zafra, the councillor for Modernisation. “Thankfully it is now all in place and they can be issued on the spot.”

Similarly, the National Police presence at the centre has been increased from three to five days a week. “This means that applicants can now have 50 more appointments a week to obtain the documents related to immigration from Orihuela Costa,” said Councillor Ángel Luis Muñoz Grau.

Despite this small step forward the National Police are still not able to issue the new TIE in Orihuela Costa as they are not able to take fingerprints, one of the requirements for people wishing to exchange the old green residencia certificate for a TIE. That service is still only available in Alicante.