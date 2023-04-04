



The Valencian Community is demanding the Ministry of Justice provides the resources and funding to create 13 new courts, 10 of which will be to deal exclusively with violence against women.

Gabriela Bravo, Minister for Justice in the region, has underlined the commitment of the Generalitat to achieve specialised and exclusive justice in matters of gender violence, with specialised personnel and support resources for both professionals and victims.

She recalled that in 2022 the Valencian Community was the autonomy that created the most exclusive courts for violence against women, with five new ones to reach the 21 exclusive courts that currently exist.

In 2023, if the demands of the Ministry are met, Valencia will have 31 to “place victims of gender violence at the centre, guaranteeing specialised care provided with victim care services made up of professionals with training and with experience,” she said.

In addition, the head of Justice has claimed that the positions of all these exclusive courts for Violence against Women are for magistrates, since “specialisation is essential to guarantee quality.”

On the other hand, Gabriela Bravo has highlighted that the number of positions for magistrates in the collegiate bodies of the Administration of Justice in the Valencian Community must be increased by 23.

Regarding the Provincial Court of Alicante, the request is the creation of a magistracy position for the 1st Section (specialised in gender violence) and another four for the 4th, 5th and 6th sections, based in the capital and the 9th, which is located in Elche.