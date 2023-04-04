These Torrevieja redevelopment proposals are coming thick and fast, for some reason (nothing to do with elections next month, honest!). Next is the “very special proposal” for Torrevieja, the rehabilitation of the old buildings of “La Química” of Las Salinas de Torrevieja. The main idea of the project is to position the Torrevieja salt flats as a tourist and health resource, preserving, protecting, and caring for the set of old buildings that are in disuse. After the project was presented, the Mayor, Eduardo Dolón, thanked “everyone involved in this ambitious and beautiful project for our city, especially the former director of Las Salinas de Torrevieja, Pedro Gómez Mateo, and David Ruiz Molina, architect who has carried out this proposed project commissioned by the Torrevieja Council”.
The post Rehabilitation of the old “La Química” in Las Salinas de Torrevieja first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR