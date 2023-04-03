



The Ministry of Health has extended the period in which doctors can issue the continuation of prescriptions from 10 to 30 days

These measures contribute to improving the review and adequacy of chronic treatments

The Ministry has launched a battery of measures to simplify their renewal, both the number of appointments that the patient makes to extend or renew their prescription and the reduction of the bureaucratic burden borne by Primary Care staff.

Now, the period in which medical staff can carry out direct continuations of prescriptions will be extended shortly; Until now it was 10 days, which has been extended to 30. This means that completed chronic treatments may be extended directly 30 days after the date on which the dispensed medication ran out.

Another initiative to avoid staggered visits or calls to the health centre by patients who have to renew treatments is to offer the family doctor the possibility of synchronizing the end date of all chronic treatments, that is, that they end all at the same time.

In addition, the General Directorate of Pharmacy and Health Products will periodically identify patients with treatments that are about to expire in order to activate an alert message in their clinical history and that, when medical personnel access it, decide whether to extend them or not.

The measures adopted, in addition to avoiding unnecessary travel or contact with the health centre for chronic patients, will improve the quality of care provided to people with such chronic treatments.

Optimizing management results in higher-quality medical care, with more time for anamnesis, diagnosis, pharmacotherapy, and BETTER follow-up of each patient.