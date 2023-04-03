



Rafal Council will carry out the refurbishment of the municipal Ethnological Museum in which it will feature the systematic study of people and cultures. This was announced by the mayor, Manuel Pineda, who said that “the modernisation will enable it to better fulfil its function as a museum, so that all the people who visit it can learn about the culture, customs and Rafal traditions”.

What was the home of the first Marquis de Rafal “suffers from many deficiencies because of its age and use over the years,” the mayor said.

The building underwent a reform to house the Town Hall and the library in the 1980s, but it has never been fully adapted for its use as a museum. Pineda added that “it is vitally important to update the building to current accessibility regulations.

The work will be carried out with a subsidy of 286,563 euros from the Provincial Council of Alicante in support of the provincial plan for the rehabilitation and enhancement of the architectural heritage.

The Provincial Deputy for Architecture, José Ramón González de Zárate Unamuno, visited the municipality last Wednesday to check the state of the building together with the mayor, Manuel Pineda, and the Councillor for Culture, Pedro Maciá.