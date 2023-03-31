



The Ribera health group, who previously managed the Torrevieja public hospital before the regional Government reverted it back to being public run, has opened their new million-euro private medical centre not in Torrevieja, the former hub of their operation, but rather in Rojales.

The new health centre, located in Ciudad Quesada, offers a complete portfolio of services with medical and surgical specialties, it has high diagnostic technology and a team of professionals with experience in different Ribera hospitals.

The clinic is equipped to offer complete health care to people who reside or enjoy their holidays in the south of the province of Alicante. Its location, in a privileged natural environment. One of the motivating factors for the location is, according to the group, the fact that Rojales is also an area key for international residents, so the centre is prepared to care for patients in different languages, in addition to having agreements with different insurance companies.

Ribera Ciudad Quesada has a clinical team with experience in different hospitals. Many of them are professionals with knowledge of the Vega Baja area, who worked with Ribera during the management period of the Torrevieja hospital and its network of health centres.

According to the Project Director, Pepa Soriano, “Ribera returns to the Torrevieja and Vega Baja area with a care project designed to meet the needs of patients who require quality care, without waiting and with the confidence of the group’s professionals.”

Torrevieja town hall were against the reversal of the hospital, a decision made at a regional level, and no comment has been made as to why Ribera have chosen Rojales over Torrevieja as their new location.