



Orihuela’s tourist routes for the month of April will have Holy Week as their main theme, “to celebrate one of the most important festivals in the municipality and to offer visitors the opportunity to experience the most deeply rooted traditions of our city”, according to Councillor María García.

On Saturday, April 1 at 11:00 a.m. in Plaza del Carmen and at 6:00 p.m. on the Esplanada de Playa Flamenca in Orihuela Costa, there will be a white palm workshop for children. On the same day, also starting at 6:00 p.m. and departing from Plaza del Carmen, the dramatized route “Covered Knight” will begin, which will explain the history of the figure of the Covered Knight and the particularities of the civic procession, which is unique in Spain.

During Passion Week there will be a series of cultural walks to get to know the city “it is a good opportunity for all the people who are on holiday to come to Orihuela and from April 4 to 7, from 12:00 pm, leaving from the Plaza del Carmen, where they can walk around and get to know Orihuela”.

On Saturday the 8th, the “Relics of the Passion” route will return from the San Francisco Convent and on the 15th, the Convent Route.

The April schedule also includes the “Miguel Hernández route”, scheduled for Saturday 22 at 5:00 p.m., as well as the “Calas de Orihuela” route for Sunday 23, leaving from Cala Bosque at 10:30 a.m. and finally, the ” Ruta del Palmeral” on Sunday 30 at 10.30 from the Palmeral Interpretation Center.

García said that “it is a month full of many varied activities, which will allow the public to get to know the city, its traditions and the coast”.

Anyone wishing to attend any of the free walks should reserve their place at orihuelaturistica.es .