



Quote: ‘At peak times the Passport Office can receive 250,000 applications weekly’

Thousands of people could be faced with a holidays blow after 1,000 Passport Office workers voted go on strike for five weeks over a dispute about jobs, pay and conditions.

Over one million applications could be sent during the strike period.

And that could mean bad news for applicants awaiting renewal who plan to head to Spain.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working across England, Scotland and Wales will take part in the action during April 3 until May 5.

The union warned the action is likely to have a significant impact on the delivery of passports ahead of the summer season.

More than 4,000 people are employed by the Passport Office across the UK, with one in four workers walking out.

The offices affected in England, Scotland and Wales will include Durham, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Newport, Peterborough and Southport.

Those working in Belfast are being balloted and could join the strike

At peak times, including the month of April when the strike will take place, the Passport Office can receive 250,000 applications weekly, according to travel expert Simon Calder.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the dispute was over an imposed 2% pay rise not being increased any further by the government.

“The strike action had come about because ministers have failed to hold any meaningful talks with us, despite two massive strikes and sustained, targeted action lasting six months.

“Their approach is further evidence they’re treating their own workforce worse than anyone else.

“They’ve had six months to resolve this dispute but for six months have refused to improve their 2% imposed pay rise, and failed to address our members’ other issues of concern.

“The government are ignoring our members over their pay concerns – this would not make us go away.

“How can our members ignore the cost-of-living crisis when 40,000 civil servants are using foodbanks and 45,000 of them are claiming the benefits they administer themselves?

“It’s a national scandal and a stain on this government’s reputation that so many of its own workforce are living in poverty,” said PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka.