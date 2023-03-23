



Martyn Hughes, the youngest of six children, arranged a trip to Benidorm with his five siblings in what is the first time they’ve all been on holiday together!

“I’m the youngest of six children, two of them are in their seventies, and never, ever, in our lives have we been on a holiday together,” Martyn Exclusively told The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper.

Welshman Martyn, father of Championship club Preston North End defender Andrew, said: “I organised a trip to Benidorm in March for us – no wives, no husbands, only brothers and sisters.”

Cardiff born Martyn, who travels across the UK to watch Andrew play, returned to Spain after visiting Benidorm last year, having watching Preston play La Liga side Getafe in a pre-season friendly at Campoamor.

Martyn said: “Growing up there was no TV in those days. There was another boy, David, in between Glyn and Gareth, who sadly died, just 6 weeks old.

“Ever since we left school we have always been in full time employment.

“My eldest sister worked until she was 72! The others are still working, with the two middle brothers working for the Railway, and the youngest sister having three jobs on the go!”.

The family Hughes is, Carol, 73, Leonard, 72, Glyn, 70, Gareth, 68, Marian, 67, and Martyn, 64.

“They were so excited, although my two sisters were hesitant in going, as they have little money between them,” said Martyn.

“Andrew stepped in and paid for everything for them – to make sure the visit went ahead.

“We had T-shirts made, with the names ‘Family’ and ‘Hughes’ for the big occasion,” added Martyn.