



Crescendo International Choir has planned three concerts in April. The first one will be held Saturday, April 1 at Salt Church in Los Montesinos at 18.00. Admission will be free but there will be a bucket collection for charity when exiting the church. Doors open at 17.30.

Two more concerts will be given after Easter. One will be Saturday, April 15 at Santiago Apostol Church in Benijofar. This performance should take place around 20.00, after the mass. This free concert will feature a bucket collection upon exiting the church. Funds raised will be used to support the town hall’s social services department.

Thirdly, Crescendo International Choir will be performing at La Siesta Evangelical Church in La Siesta Urbanization, Torrevieja, on Monday, April 17 at 18.30. There will also be a bucket collection at this free concert in support of the church’s charity work.

Songs the choir plans to perform include Make You Feel My Love, made famous by Adele, I Say a Little Prayer for You, first made popular by Dione Warwick, The Rose, sung by Bette Midler and Hallelujah by Leon Cohen. The group will be singing City of Stars, from the popular film LA LA Land, winner of six Academy Awards in 2017. For its grand finale, the choir will sing a medley of six songs from the highly popular musical Les Miserables. So don’t miss it!

The choir now has a new president named Robin Myers. He took over as the leader of this group in February 2023 from outgoing president Mary Mitchell. She served as choir president for 13 years. Although no longer president, Mary continues to sing in the choir.

For more details about the choir or its upcoming events, please check out crescendo-choir.com. You can also follow the group on Facebook at CrescendoTorrevieja. Or if you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to have more singers, especially basses. This international group sings a variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, mostly in English or Spanish. Rehearsals typically take place at Rincon de Miguel in Los Montesinos on Mondays between 17:45 to 20:00. All singers are welcome!