Torrevieja celebrated the start of St Patrick’s Day with a special mass, held in English and Spanish, before the celebrations were taken outside to the Plaza de la Constitucion. After the mass, the Irish flag was raised, in the presence of both the Mayor of the town, Eduardo Dolón, and the Councillor for International Residents, Gitte Lund Thomsen, amongst others. Traditional music was then played, accompanied by Irish dancers, starting the celebrations of the most important day in the calendar for the Irish community in the town in civilised style. St Patrick's Day Torrevieja The post A “Civilised” start to St Patrick’s Day in Torrevieja first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR