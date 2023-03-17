



Mojácar Council, through its tourism department, was present at the BERLIN ITB from the 7th to the 9th of March, where they worked to promote the municipality to the German market.

Located on the Costa de Almería stand, Mojácar promoted its hotels, beaches and events, as well as its history, cuisine and sporting options, publicising all the tourist potential of Mojácar in this interesting market.

Almería province, with a significant representation at the fair, expects the number of visitors from Germany to increase this year, aware of the importance that the Spain and Andalucía brands have in the German market.

Mojácar Tourism Councillor, Emmanuel Agüero, along with the municipal tourism expert, held meetings with sector professionals in a fair format which is exclusively aimed at professionals.

Keeping to the international promotion planning included in the Mojácar Quality Plan plan of action, the tourism department went to Berlin to support the recovery of this European market and the possible commercial relations that the sector businesses achieve there.

La company Best Hotels, whose offer of hotel places in Mojácar reaches 4,500 beds, was also present at this edition of the Berlin international fair, marketing its hotels in the municipality.

Close to 5,500 exhibitors from 161 countries were present at the 57th edition of ITB, where a total of 90,127 attendees from more than 180 different countries gathered.

The Berlin ITB, organised by the company Messe Berlin, and held annually in Berlin’s Expo-Center City fairground, has in recent years become established as the event leader in the sector at a global level, and a must for a great number of companies.

This gathering has positioned itself as a meeting among professionals, with a broad range of round tables, seminars, conferences and networking.