



After months of trying to decide who to put forward to fight the elections in May, missing deadline after deadline unable to find a “suitable” candidate, the socialist PSPV-PSOE group finally has a the person they hope with win the electorate round to mass voting in what little time is left before they take to the polls.

Bárbara Soler, who graduated in Law, but is currently an English teacher, is the face chosen by the PSPV-PSOE to lead the list of socialists for the Torrevieja Mayor’s Office.

Despite her low profile, Soler is known in her professional field, as a lawyer, sharing an office with another colleague, on calle Ramón Gallud in the centre of the town. Currently, she works as an English teacher in a public institute in Torrevieja.

The Valencian Socialists, except for an extension, must have their candidacies approved before Saturday, March 10, when the national committee must ratify them.