



The Minister for Defence, Margarita Robles, has held a meeting with the Commander of the Supreme Allied Command Europe (SACEUR), US Army General Christopher G. Cavoli, who is making a series of visits to allied countries to present NATO’s new military plans.

During the meeting with Robles, which was also attended by the Chief of Defence Staff (JEMAD), Admiral General Teodoro E. López Calderón, a native of Cartagena, the two authorities reviewed several of the main issues on the Atlantic Alliance’s current agenda.

The minister thanked SACEUR for the role it has played since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. In this context, Robles highlighted Spain’s important contribution to deterrence on the eastern flank, with more than 1,100 troops deployed in the area, insisting on the need to preserve the 360º approach to duly address the challenges and threats on the southern flank.

She also stressed the importance of ongoing support for the defence of Ukraine, underlining the effort being made by Spain through the delivery of military material – in coordination with our allies and partners through the Ukrainian Defence Contact Group – and the training of Ukrainian military personnel via the European Union Assistance Mission EUMAM-Ukraine.

General Cavoli presented the state of development of NATO’s new operational plans, which is one of the key tasks in the implementation of the new concept of Deterrence and Defence of the Euro-Atlantic Area.

He insisted on the need to maintain a comprehensive approach to security. On this point, the minister stressed the need to preserve the 360° approach to respond appropriately to the challenges and threats that arise in the south, in the Sahel region.

General Cavoli also praised the Madrid Summit and the agreements reached there.