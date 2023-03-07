



Pure vandalism is how some have described the unfortunate image captured and shared on the MeteOrihuela Twitter account recently. The video, which quickly went viral, showed a pair of electric scooters “stranded” in the Segura riverbed in Orihuela, close to the Levante bridge.

“There is already enough solid waste in the river so that now we are also throwing away electric scooters”, the MeteOrihuela account wrote, adding that although the account is usually dedicated to uploading news about weather, on this occasion, it has taken the opportunity to raise awareness about the environment.

The image leaves no room for doubt, in it you can see two identical electric scooters lying next to the river, with all the implications that this entails. The colour of both means they are likely belong to a private electric scooter rental company, which suggests that it could be an act of vandalism.

The episode adds to a long list of complaints about the state and demand for the protection of the Segura river as it passes through the city.