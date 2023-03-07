



Writing in February, Valentine´s Day was on the 14th. Of course, “God is Love and the one who lives in love lives in God and God lives in Him.” Go on – you sang that didn´t you!

For those in love this is a fantastic day; for others it can be a day of untold loneliness and heartache. We thank God that He IS Love and that He never changes, is never moody, never moves the boundaries and loves us unconditionally. Our God is a constant.

Did you make Pancakes on the 21st? Are you trying to do some fasting during Lent? Next week we have St Patrick´s Day on the 17th! This Irish person will be celebrating for sure😊 Trinity Sunday is not until June but the shamrock is always a reminder of the Godhead: Father, Son & Holy Spirit.

2 Corinthians 13:14 “May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all” as we prepare during this time of Lent to remember why God sent His Son to die for us – for you and for me. Goodness, by the time the April issue comes out, Easter will also have been and gone. He is Risen. Hallelujah!

Is Jesus your Lord and Saviour? He is mine – in this I am secure. Are you?

Date for your Diary: From Thursday 2nd March from 12:00 – 13:00 Pat Jarnet, a qualified & experienced Fitness & Dance Trainer will do Movement to Music classes at PCCC for those of us who want more limber muscles & joints, to be able to breathe with more ease, to have fun and get some gentle – or not so gentle if you´re fit & active – exercise. 5€ per class. She will cater for mobility limitations.

