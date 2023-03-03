



Mojácar has once again joined the celebration of the 28th, the Autonomous Community of Andalucía’s commemorative festivity, with a series of acts organised by the locality’s Culture and Festivities Department.

At 11 in the morning the Mojácar Mayor, accompanied by her government team and the corporation’s councillors, and with the presence of many local residents and visitors to the municipality, raised the Andalucian flag in the Town Hall square in a solemn act and along with the chords of the Andalucía anthem, performed by the Municipal Music Band.

Following this solemn act, and has also become customary, the Municipal Music Band offered those in attendance a short concert with pasadobles and Spanish music in the Town Hall Square, which served as an improvised dance floor for many of those present, who in this way started to celebrate what is such an important day for our community.

The Plaza del Parterre was the meeting place for tasting a giant paella which was offered free to all those attending.

The acts programmed for the celebration ended in the Mojácar Multi-Uses Centre with a performance of flamenco by Guillermo Fernández on guitar, also with free entry.

For their part, pupils from the Bartolomé Flores Mojácar Public School and from the Garabatos municipal nursery school also enjoyed their own particular celebration of Andalucía Day with a very special “typically Andalucian” breakfast and with a small party in their respective centres at break time.

Mojácar Council provided all the pupils with a nutritious breakfast consisting of bread with tomato and olive oil. A typical breakfast in all Andalucian localities, made with local products.