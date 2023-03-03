



The assembly of the PSOE of Los Montesinos unanimously ratifies the candidacy of the current mayor for the municipal elections of May 2023

The first mayor of the municipality will hold an act of presentation of the candidacy together with prominent positions of the PSOE-PSPV of the province of Alicante

Los Montesinos, 1st March 2023

The assembly of the local PSOE group in Los Montesinos, held last Monday, unanimously ratified the candidacy of José Manuel Butrón Sánchez for mayor of Los Montesinos for the next municipal elections to be held in May.

The current mayor of the town has expressed his “desire and eagerness” to run again in the municipal elections as a Socialist Party candidate for the 2023-2027 legislature: “I am proud to represent my people, to whom I am grateful, and to work for them to continue advancing in this horizon of opportunities in which we find ourselves, “says Butrón.

Under the motto “We talk about the future” the candidacy of the current mayor of Los Montesinos, José Manuel Butrón, will be presented to revalidate his position. This act, which will be held on Sunday, March 5th, at 7:00 p.m., at the Municipal School of Music and Culture of Los Montesinos, it will include interventions by Ana Belén Juárez, general secretary of the PSOE in Los Montesinos; Joaquín Hernández, general secretary of the PSOE in Vega Baja; Antonia Moreno, delegate of the Generalitat Valenciana in the province of Alicante, and Alejandro Soler, general secretary of the PSOE in the province of Alicante. With this meeting, the Socialist Group of Los Montesinos wants to focus on the challenges that Los Montesinos has ahead, highlighting the management of all these years at the head of the consistory.

The town, declared independent of the municipal term of Almoradí on July 30th, 1990, will continue to have the leadership of José Manuel Butrón as the only elected mayor since his first municipal elections held in 1991.