



In the last 4 years, paper and plastics recycling in Santa Pola has saved the residents 581,995.29 euro, which has then gone towards the contract for other waste collection services.

Ecoembes, a company that manages recycling, is in charge of paying the municipality the annual amount corresponding to the amount of waste collected, therefore, the more you recycle, the more they pay.

José Pedro Martínez, Councillor for Finance of the Santa Pola Council, wanted to transmit this information so that “the public knows the usefulness and immediate benefit for his people, in this case, by recycling paper and packaging (plastics)”. In total, between plastics, packaging, paper and cardboard.

The fishing village belongs to the Baix Vinalopó Consortium, in which several municipalities come together for the treatment and management of waste. The more that is recycled, the more money will be removed from the contribution to be paid, “because every time we use the yellow (plastic and packaging) and blue (paper and cardboard) containers, we make a contribution. From everything we take to recycle, we receive money.”