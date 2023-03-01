



Construction on the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona began in 1882 since which time work has been ongoing for more than a century. There are many people who wonder why it has taken so long to build, why the delay and when it is scheduled to end.

It is one of the most visited monuments in country and, in addition, it is the tallest modernist church in the world, according to the Guinness Book of Records 2023.

Designed by the architect Antonio Gaudí, construction began in 1882. However, as all Spaniards and tourists know, it is still under construction. But… why is it still under construction after so many years and when is it planned to be completed?

The architect Jordi Faulí i Oller, current director of the Sagrada Família construction team, explained that this is because “Gaudí designed a building of significant dimensions that he knew would have to be built over a long period and be borne by different generations.

“But the pace of construction varies because it is built from contributions and donations,” says the architect. Also, when La Sagrada Familia is finished it will be the tallest Christian church in the world.

So, when will the work be finally completed? The answer is that they expect construction on La Sagrada Familia to end in 2026, coinciding with the centenary of the death of the architect Antonio Gaudí.

By that date they want to finish La Torre de Jesucristo, the Tower of Jesus Christ, the most important of the basilica, which at its highest point, will be 172.50 metres tall.

Currently the Tower of Jesus Christ is located at level eight of the 12 in total construction (126 metres high). Once completed, together with the towers dedicated to the four evangelists, it will form an architectural ensemble.