



This year Amata, an association of artists and craftsmen, celebrates its 25th anniversary! And that will be celebrated in each craft fair organised by Amata, for example with a contest of unique pieces made by the participants.

One of the fairs that Amata has been organising for several years, is the weekly craft fair on the sea side boulevard in the port of Jávea. Every Sunday from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m., various artisans and artists from the area come to sell their own work. After a short break the fair started again at the end of January, but of course: in this jubilee year you can’t have a party every Sunday. So they have chosen Sunday, the 5th of March, to celebrate Amata’s birthday, since the association was officially registered on the 6th of March in 1998.

On an average Sunday there are between 6 and 15 stalls, but for March 5, 20 are expected and on that special day they will remain until dark (around 6:00 p.m.). At the moment, 12 artisans have already indicated that they will participate in the unique pieces contest. All visitors are invited to cast their vote for the piece that they think is the most beautiful, best or most original and at 5:00 p.m. the votes are counted and the prizes will be awarded.

The stalls that are set up here on Sunday mornings are really quite special. They are carefully selected by Amata, so no imported or factory products are offered: everything is hand made by the participants themselves with skill, patience and care. And you can see it! On the 5th of March, there will be more variety than usual: beautiful leather bags, artistic ceramics, wooden toys, oil paintings, engravings and watercolours, papier-mâché figures and hand-painted silk scarves, recycled cardboard purses and bags and bowls made of wood with resin. And a few stalls with jewelry made of various materials: leather, macramé, shells, ceramic, silk or aluminum.

Not all the participants come every Sunday: if it is very windy or there is a threat of rain, the artisans with delicate pieces prefer not to come, but there are usually six to ten stalls or more and there is always variety: each stall offers something different. Each week they publish at https://www.facebook.com/feriaartesaniajavea what to expect that particular Sunday or if the fair will be canceled due to bad weather.