



Under the umbrella of the Barcelona International Cricket Club 2023 tour they met Sporting Alfas at the Woodbridge Oval in Alfàs del Pi, Marina Baixa, Alicante.

The clubs played two games on the newly installed artificial pitch. In the 1st fixture Barcelona were offered the toss and captain Umer chose to bowl.

The Alfas innings was well anchored, with the opening partnership between Crompton and Brown taking the home team score to 39, before Crompton was dismissed by ringer Pandian.

Spanish Captain Muñoz came in at No 3. and suffered a somewhat shaky start, being dropped twice whilst in early double digits and hit on the shoulder by Pandian.

Simon Eldridge took two wickets in two balls, but was unable to complete his hat-trick at the start of his next over. BICC paid the price for those drops as Muñoz opened up with plenty of big hits, ending on a rapid 108 before retiring alongside captain Pinnick (23*) to give the lower order a chance with the score 201.

BICC bowling was in the most part good, with little extras. Sam Phillips had a tidy opening spell of 13-0 off 4 overs, keeping the ball well pitched up.

Simon with those 2 wickets for 24 with off-spin. Tom (1/26), Pandian (1/38) and Suraj opted to take advantage of the lively wicket.

Leandro’s new medium pace bowling asked some questions of the batters with Umer and Hesh taking a wicket apiece.

A plethora of catches were dropped, which was the main disappointment for the visitors, especially given how Muñoz scored an extra 80-odd after his first drop!

BICC innings openers Pandian (40) and Bill Brooks (19) made cautious starts against some tight bowling from Walker and Malik.

Shane Lightley chiselled out 34 anchoring from number 3. with top scorer, captain Umer, 52 off 32 deliveries trying his best to get on top of the run rate.

With 50 needed off the last 4 overs it was too much to ask. Steady bowling and good fielding, including a great catch from captain Pennick at deep long on, were enough to see Sporting Alfas to victory. BICC ended up on 174/3.

Wickets for Alfas, with all three going to their first change bowlers of Morris (2/28) and Braithwaite (1/22).

Pork pies!

In the 2nd game over 20 overs BICC elected to bat. Tom opened the batting with a quick fire 3, before being caught.

Shubh Deb was joined by No 3. Umer, who moved the score forward to 80, after the first 10 overs, both ending with half centuries providing the most of the BICC runs. Shubh passing 50 and Umer dismissed in the penultimate over.

The third top scorer was Suraj and James. Extras took BICC to a modest 137 total.

Only five bowlers were used by Alfas, Aitor with 2/37 with pick of the bowlers Perman with 2/18 from four overs.

There was another fine lunch spread served during the innings break, including pork pies!

Sporting Alfas started about their task facing some good straight bowling from BICC, resulting in most of the top order being given out LBW. Some resistance came from Pernham (15) bowled by Sam, having failed to pick up his off-cutter, the pick of the BICC attack finishing with 2-11. Pandian and Suraj also picked up wickets and Simon maintained good economy, despite a failing knee.

The backbone of the Alfas innings was Crompton, who accelerated his innings nicely, ending on 54 not out, with Malik and Tyler helping to keep the score moving. BICC gained their first victory of the year.