



The new Animal Rights Bill was approved by the Congress of Deputies last week despite continuing to cause a rift between the government partners of PSOE and Unidas Podemos on account of whether hunting dogs should or should not be included.

The decision excludes hunting dogs and other animals used in traditional rural activities, which critics say panders to the country’s powerful hunting lobby.

Page 3 features the continuing problem of floods at this time of the year, where only 6 out of the 27 municipalities in the Vega Baja have started flood preparation works, despite it being a government priority.