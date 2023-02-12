



Atletico de Catral 0-0 CD Thader

By Steve Hibberd

Coming on the back of last week’s poor performance at home to Murada, there was much work to do for CD Thader as they took the short journey north along the AP7 for Sunday’s visit to 8th placed Catral, last year’s promoted winners of Regional Group 8.

However, with both teams sitting in the middle third of the table and, even at this early stage of the season, playing for little more than pride and prestige, the game, rather predictably, was always going to be a dour and rather uneventful affair.

The first period in particular saw all the football taking place in midfield with neither keeper seriously troubled during the entire half. What might have been had Juan got a ‘nailed on’ penalty 18 minutes into the game is anybody’s guess, but it would surely have spurred both teams on to providing rather more action than we were seeing.

An error by keeper Amine just prior to the interval presented Catral with their best opportunity of the half, but with the goal at his mercy Nery could only direct his head wide, however, if bookings had been the determining factor, as the teams slouched off at half time, the home side were in the ascendency, leading by 3 cards to 1.

The hosts re-emerged after the break with intent but failed to find a cutting final pass before the hour, with Thader demonstrating why they are so hard to beat. But as the game wore on, neither side gave us much to cheer, although there were chances at both ends of the field.

Thader’s only chance of note fell to Fran, who saw his volley blocked by a last-ditch tackle after Rafa’s low delivery from the right on 65 minutes.

Catral’s leading scorer Sandro then wasted a clear opportunity to break the deadlock midway through the second half as he miscued wide with the goal gaping, after Nery’s pull-back, but it was a superb save from Amine on 80 minutes that really earned Thader their 0-0 draw, again from the lively Sandro.

And the final score of cards, well there were 10 in total, all yellow, in a count that seemed fairly equal.

Next weekend Thader are at home to the league leaders, Callosa Deportivo, a game in which they will be determined to impress.

Although we are told the kick off will be at 11.30 am on Sunday you would be wise to visit the CD Thader facebook page in the middle of the week where confirmation and details will be posted.