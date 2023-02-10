



If you love to sing and you haven’t joined Sonrisas Harmony, you are missing out. This multinational A Cappella Chorus was formed in September 2022, with 21 members. They have now grown in number and status. After performing to packed out audiences over the Christmas period, Sonrisas Harmony have increased by an astounding 11 new members. Their American born Musical Director Valerie Lynch said “ it is an honour to stand in front of this wonderful bunch of ladies each week, the sound of their beautiful voices and the energy they bring to rehearsal is so uplifting “.

Many of the ladies have never sung in any formal chorus before. One new member said “ I was so nervous walking into the rehearsal room, I didn’t know what to expect having only sung in the shower. I should not have worried; I was made so welcome and now I feel part of the Sonrisas Family.” Another commented “ It is great how we get to sing and have an additional social group too”, jokingly adding “you have to come if only for the occasional home-made cakes”.

In April Sonrisas Harmony have been asked to take part in the opening show to one of the biggest events on the European A Cappella singing calendar in Calpe. Chorus groups will come from all over the world to take part.

May 2023 of course brings the celebration of King Charles lll coronation, Sonrisas Harmony have a very special event planned and places will be limited. To know more, you can follow them on their social media page, details are below.

If you would like to join Sonrisas Harmony or just want to see if A Cappella singing is for you, go along to the rehearsal any Tuesday 10.30 – 13.30 A Estribor Restaurant function room next to the arches, just off the AP7 junction: Los Alcazares Norte. The members come from many surrounding areas and car share is an option for those coming from afar.

Tel Co-ordinator Lynda 672192222 or follow on:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090073531870

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@sonrisasharmonychorus

Website www.sonrisasharmony.es