



The XXIII edition of Orihuela Medieval was opened today, by the mayoress, Carolina Gracia, following the traditional parade by the council from the Puerta de la Olma to the Town Hall.

She welcomed visitors, artisans and traders who will occupy the historic centre in the coming days. The Councillor for Festivities, Antonio Sánchez, explained that the Medieval Market is made up of 300 craft and food stalls and more than 20 trade workshops, which will feature over the weekend along with knights’ tournaments and falconry exhibitions.

In addition, there are five other areas that contain attractions and activities for children in the Plaza de la Salud, Carmen, Salvador, Santa Lucía and Rincón Hernandiano. There are also 25 music, theatre and entertainment companies and six historical recreation companies that will all feature during this weekend.

During this weekend, the city’s museums will remain open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the María Moliner library hosts an exhibition on the figure of “La Armengola” and another on Alfonso X “El Sabio ”.

In the Museo de la Reconquista you can visit the death “Blue” by Alfonso Escudero and Alejandro Caamaño and the Diocesan Museum of Sacred Art will contribute to the program with the exhibition “Ars Medievalis.

The Cathedral of Orihuela will have guided visits, both to the temple and to the tower, and in the patio of the Miguel Hernández House Museum there will be an exhibition of the traditional process of washing and bleaching clothes. In the public area you can visit the exhibition “That the world was a toy store”. The air raid shelter and the Wall Museum will also remain open throughout the weekend.

All the information can be found on the website https://culturaorihuela.com/eventos-orihuela/mercado-medieval-2023/.