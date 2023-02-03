



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 710 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday. Last week, the new additions figure was 805, and it has not been this low since before last summer. The new cases by provinces are 110 in Castellón (195,929 in total), 223 in Alicante (535,522 in total), last week it was 272, and 377 in Valencia (853,040 in total).

Of these, 402 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 81 from Castellón, 128 from Alicante and 193 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 190 people admitted for COVID, 15 of them in the ICU: 19 in the province of Castellón, 0 in the ICU; 63 in the province of Alicante, 4 of them in the ICU, and 108 in the province of Valencia, 11 in the ICU. Although, once again, there is positive news in the number of new infections, hospitalisations have increased this week, as last Friday there were 177 people admitted for COVID, 13 of them in the ICU.

8 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with deaths in the last 7 days, another drop from the 22 reported last week, and the lowest since 11 November last year, although still a very tragic figure. They are 3 women, between 75 and 91 years old, and 5 men between 76 and 97 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,378: 1,247 in the province of Castellón, 3,938 in Alicante, an increase of 4, falf the regional total, and 5,193 in Valencia.