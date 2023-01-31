



The La Lonja auditorium in Orihuela will host the “I Conference on Functional Diversity, professionals and family” on February 24 and 25. A life project” organised by the Department of Social Welfare and the Association of people with functional diversity (ADIS).

The conference, aimed at professionals in the sector and family members of people with functional diversity, will be held in two sessions through presentations that will feature professionals with extensive experience in this field, as well as two influencers who will give a motivational talk. The event’s objective is “to help families with members with functional diversity in the life project throughout the life cycle,” explained Purificación Torrecillas, president of ADIS, “since people with functional diversity have a different life project and have to adapt to the new circumstances that disability entails”.

Basic issues such as teaching to sleep, by Dr. Eduar Estvill, early motor development, caring for caregivers or sexuality, are part of the topics that will be discussed. Antonio Lozano, the association’s psychologist, stressed that “sexuality training for people with disabilities is a subject in high demand by family members, and on many occasions, families lack the resources and strategies to address it in the family environment. For this we have invited two sexologists who will give us guidelines to address it, both professionals and family members”.

Carolina Gracia, Mayor of Orihuela, has highlighted the great relevance of these conferences both for the professionals who are going to give the presentations and for the topics that are going to be dealt with “in the end, the people who live with people with functional diversity and those of us who live together daily with them, we have to learn things that we don’t know we are ignorant of” and in this sense “that is the job of the public administration, to always collaborate with associations and this type of training and above all, to raise awareness so that Orihuela every day be a more conciliatory city with anyone who has a disability”.