



Torrevieja’s Charo completed her three matches in the European Championships with a 100% record of wins. After beating the French and Polish number 1’s she claimed her 3rd success with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, victory against Leoni Rabl from Austria.

Meritxell Teixido also beat the Austrian number 2, Kim Kuehbaue,r 6-4, 7-5, and in the doubles she had success with Marina Gatell in a 4-0, 4-2 win over Rabl and Messenlechner.

With their 3-0 success over Austria, Spain finished third in the group and in 9th position overall in the European Championship ‘Winter Cup.’