



Make sure that you use it in the Municipal Elections on 28 May

Once again the Orihuela Town Council, led by a coalition of the PSOE and Ciudadanos, has shown it’s true hand with their Intransigence directed at Orihuela Costa.

Not so long ago there was a National Alzheimer’s Day, then there was a Mobility Week, these were both marked with events in Orihuela, BUT NOT A SIGN OF ANY SUCH EVENTS HERE ON THE COAST

Do we not have the same issues In Orihuela Costa?

As we reported on several occasions, the coast is a most unfriendly place for those many hundreds of people who depend on wheelchairs, mobility scooters etc to get around.

Everyday tasks that we take for granted, like shopping or going to the beach, can be nigh on impossible for those who are less able, because of the state of the pavements, with many of them forced to plan their journeys well in advance.

Surely, just weeks away from the Municipal Elections, there can be no more sitting on the fence from either residents or businesses who choose to ignore what is going on around them, thinking that what is happening around Orihuela Costa has nothing to do with them. Those thoughts cannot be any further from the truth.

Directly or indirectly, what goes on is affecting your everyday life. It is time to sit up and take notice.

Investment projects in Orihuela Costa are virtually non existent, rarely. if ever, keeping pace with those in the remainder of the municipality.

We know exactly what Carolina, the PSOE mayor thinks of us on the coast!

IT IS NO USE BEING SILENT, NOW IS THE TIME TO ENGAGE.

Is she really oblivious to the needs of the masses and to the continually deteriorating state of Orihuela Costa.

Orihuela has always paid little heed to its neighbours, hence the situation that we now find ourselves in.

PIOC has spent many months legalising it’s situation. It has now succeeded in becoming a legal political party with the eventual aim of independence.

In 10 years there will be more residents registered on the coast than in the rest of Orihuela combined.

It is an absolute necessity that Orihuela begins to use that strength that the additional population will bring with it, that it creates and supports a political party that can provide a serious opposition to the city’s politicians, and that more people on the coast turn out to vote.

PIOC intends to create a single list of candidates for Orihuela Costa for the municipal elections in May, the more votes = more Councillors, it is that simple. That is the only way to succeed.

Although you should complain in writing when necessary etc, do join associations and PIOC, and go to demonstrations, but the one thing that is fundamental to the respect and the services that we will receive is THE VOTE.

Orihuela Costa is developing by roughly 2,400 residents a year, with expats accounting for one in eight of the registered population. There are currently a total of 10,500 UK citizens registered on the Padron.

At this rate, in several years time, Orihuela Costa will be as big as the rest of Orihuela combined.

Meanwhile PIOC continues to extend an olive branch to Associations, groups, Businesses, and companies, each of which has a major part to play. So let us unite, work together, make a single unique list for the next elections and, at long last, let us see coastal Councillors representing people on the coast.

If you’ve had enough of being embarrassed/ashamed of the area in which you live, and the state of the coast in general, IT IS NO USE BEING SILENT, NOW IS THE TIME TO ENGAGE.

The image of Orihuela Costa is important to us all. Let us see it restored to it’s previous state when it really was considered to be THE JEWEL IN THE CROWN.

Make sure that you vote in May 2023.