



After their recent resounding successful pantomime, Treasure Island, performed in December, members of the cast and crew were invited to nominate and vote for their favourite ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Supporting Actor’. A sparkling after show party was held in El Raso where everyone was treated to an excellent meal, followed by the Oscars presentations, all organised by our excellent Social Secretary, Dee.

John Fagg, the Group’s President, was pleased to present an Oscar to the ‘best actor’, Dave Hart, our magnificent Dame and one to the ‘best supporting actor’, Len Beedham, a very funny Polly Parrot. Two special Oscars were awarded – The Director’s Award which went to Roger Scott who did an excellent job providing all the music, lighting and technical know how, together with the President’s Award which went to Joyce Maher who played Pirate Blood Boiler.

Well done to all the winners but a special well done to everyone, cast, backstage crew and our very patient Director, Dee, for all their hard work in putting on such a successful pantomime whilst raising lots of money which will be donated to various local charities, including The Stroke Association, details of the rewarding charities will be featured in the local press.

Members enjoyed performing the pantomime so much that they are going to do it all over again later this year….. oh yes they are, and a new production is being discussed.

For details of how to join our Group email – rojalespantomimegroup@yahoo.com