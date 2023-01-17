



After the broadcast last Sunday of the TV programme “Salvados” in which the chilling testimonies of victims are told, Los Verdes is demanding that the motion presented in February 2020 be carried out and that Calle Plácido Domingo be renamed.

It’s spokesman said “Let us hope that Eduardo Dolón does not turn a deaf ear after having ignored the motion for over two years, as well as the demand to remove the street name of his mentor and former mayor, convicted of corruption, Hernández Mateo. It is very sad that Torrevieja is one of the few cities that gives public recognition to corrupt and sexual harassers when they can quite easily decide not to do so.”

One of the two investigations into the complaints of several women against the tenor Plácido Domingo has already concluded. It found “clear pattern of inappropriate sexual conduct and abuse of power” by the opera performer took place for two decades, according to the testimony of 27 people, including alleged victims and witnesses.

Torrevieja is one of the few cities that pays homage to him and we cannot understand why this street should continue to bear the name of a man who has been denounced by more than 20 women for ‘sexual harassment.’