



Public employees in Torrevieja City Council are getting brand new computer equipment over the next 6 months, according to councillor, Federico Alarcón (PP), who has approved a tender bid by the company Bechtle Direct to supply 775 new computers – 225 of them laptops.

The council is making an investment of 806,000 euros (VAT included), which is a a decrease of 20% less than the bidding price, the initial amount proposed being one million euros.

One of the main objects is to facilitate teleworking and mobile working for all those municipal public personnel who need it.

The overhaul of outdated computers is absolutely necessary because of the need to have equipment that makes teleworking and mobile work possible in a safe and reliable manner, particularly in an environment where the spread of threats and risks in terms of cybersecurity is prevalent. The councillor said that the use of private computers presents far too many risks and is no longer acceptable.

The Council is already making a relevant investment and has been doing so since mid-2022 in cybersecurity. It awarded the company Nunsys a five years contract with an investment of 513,296 euros for the design, supply, deployment and start-up of an end-to-end distributed cybersecurity platform with the aim of guaranteeing the perimeter defence of the main telematic networks of the City Council.