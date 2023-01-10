



Pato netted the winning goal to keep CD Montesinos in the race for promotion in a 1-0 away win against near neighbours Racing San Miguel in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 derby.

The result has deepened Racing’s relegation worries in what has been a woeful season to date.

Racing’s defeat in the derby began with dominance, with San Miguel having two clear chances, one of which produced a great save from the Montesinos goalie.

Monte also created danger on isolated occasions, in which Pato scored.

In the second half, Racing San Miguel tried to turn to attack and chances came again. Moun smashed a header against the bar, Jeffer headed wide, with Rico missing a goalscoring opportunity.

Also in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8, SC Torrevieja took a point in a 2-2 draw against CFE Il-Licitana in, with goals from Hucha and Omar.

CF Popular Orihuela defeated CD Benijofar 3-0 in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 8 in which they dominated from the kick-off to take three points in a great game for the team, with goals from Yoel, Paul and Rock.

The win sees CF Popular Orihuela in third place in the league standings, on 29 points, behind leaders Guardamar Soccer (32 points) and second placed Callosa Deportivo CF A (31 points).

Meanwhile Guardamar Soccer defeated SC Torrevieja away 2-0 to remain in top spot as the promotion race hots up in the 2022-23 season.

Santa Pola CF B defeated Atletico Crevillente 3-2 in a five goals encounter with the victors in eighth place on 18 points, with Crevillente second bottom.

Sporting Albatera defeated Atletico Benejuzar 2-0 away to remain in the promotion race on 27 points in fourth spot.

CD Horadada Thair defeated CD Athletico San Fulgencio A 3-1 to ebb away from the bottom end of the table, with San Fulgencio third bottom.

La Nostra Copa glory

Three teams from the 2nd Regional and 10 teams from the 1st Regional reached the round of 32 in the La Nostra Copa after eliminating teams from the Lliga À Punt Preferent.

UE Gimnàstic Sant Vicent CF, Club Costa City and UD La Coca-Aspense, defeated Betis Florida–Cafés Tariva, Carrús-UD Ilicitana CF and Novelda UDCF, respectively.

CF At. Quart de les Valls, Llíria UD, Sp. Mislata UF, CFB Ciutat de València, CF At. Barrio La Luz-Xirivella, CD Turís, CD Llosa, CF Racing Xàtiva, Racing Rafelcofer and Sp. Costa Blanca Torrevieja CF also went into the draw for the next round.