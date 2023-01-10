



A Rubber Tree plant – also known as a Ficus Elastica – can grow up to 15 metres tall, with a trunk measuring up to 2 metres in diameter, with roots capable of extending several metres.

Grown by many as an indoor plant, they can be easily grown outdoors here in the mild winter climates of the Costa Blanca south and Costa Calida.

A much loved plant for ornamental value that its leaves have, especially, which give an exotic touch to your garden.

Blooms throughout the spring and produces false fruits, called sycones, inside which are flowers pollinated by the fig wasp.

Known to be a little tricky as a young outdoor plant, as the correct balance of water and light is crucial, because they shouldn’t have too much of either.

They need lots of bright, dappled indirect light and kept moist and watered, at least once a week during the growing season. However, too much water and the leaves will turn yellow and brown and fall off.

During the dormant season, it may only need watering once or twice a month. If the leaves begin to droop, but not fall off, increase the water you give the rubber tree gradually, until leaves perk back up again.

It tolerates pruning well, although it is not recommended to remove any branches, since its beauty lies precisely in its size, the arrangement of its branches and also in the fact that it remains evergreen.

Also fertilise with food for acid loving plants, such as those for azaleas.

Propagation is simple by taking a small branch from a healthy tree and put it in good potting soil or water and let it root.