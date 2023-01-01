



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 1,557 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday. The new cases by province are 257 in Castellón (195,155 in total), 411 in Alicante (533,621 in total) and 889 in Valencia (850,188 in total).

Of these, 839 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 149 from Castellón, 238 from Alicante and 452 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 323 people admitted for COVID, 22 of them in the ICU. Last week, there were 10 people in ICU, and the figure this week is the worst since the end of August, when 33 people were in intensive care for Covid treatment. Across the region, there are 40 in hospital in the province of Castellón, 3 in the ICU; 105 in the province of Alicante, 7 of them in the UCI (last week it was 4), and 178 in the province of Valencia, 12 in the UCI.

20 coronavirus deaths have been reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 10 days. They are 8 women between 74 and 94 years old, and 12 men between 65 and 87 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,271: 1,233 in the province of Castellón, 3,903 in Alicante and 5,135 in Valencia.

In December, the total number of people who died from Covid in the Valencia region was 101, more than double the 47 who died in November, and again, the worst figure since the end of August.

