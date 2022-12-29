



According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), in their report issued this week, 450,744 people died in Spain in 2021, with Covid being the leading cause of death for both men and women.

The report lists the top causes of deaths, with Covid being responsible for 39,444 deaths, then Ischemic heart disease: 28,852 deaths, Cerebrovascular diseases: 24,858 deaths, Bronchial and lung cancer: 22,413 deaths, Heart failure: 20,173 deaths, Dementia: 19,650 deaths, Hypertensive disease: 14,149 deaths, Alzheimer’s: 13,045 deaths, Chronic diseases in the lower respiratory tract: 11,295 deaths and Colon cancer: 11,021 deaths.

For its part, the Valencian Community registered 49,648 deaths, and shares many of the main causes of death with the national registries during the year 2021, and most of them maintain the same order on the top ten list.

Covid: 5,125 deaths, Ischemic heart disease: 3,406 deaths, Cerebrovascular diseases: 2,695 deaths, Bronchial and lung cancer: 2,520 deaths, Heart failure: 1,981 deaths, Alzheimer’s: 1,950 deaths, Dementia: 1,821 deaths, Hypertensive disease: 1,595 deaths, Diabetes: 1,538 deaths, and Colon cancer: 1,217 deaths.

In addition, in both cases there were more deaths of men than of women. In Spain during 2021 a total of 231,410 men died compared to 219,334 women. Meanwhile, in the Valencian Community, 25,864 men died, which translates into 2,116 more deaths than among women.