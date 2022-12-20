



For yet another year, Torrevieja town hall has been running a competition to award the best-dressed retail store in the town, and this year, the top prize has gone to a dentist.

The Councillor for Commerce and Hospitality, Rosario Martínez, announced that the jury had made their decision to narrow down the 27 establishments that took part.

In first place, winning a prize of 1,000 euro, is Clínica Dental Dr. Jorge Requena. Second place went to Farmacia Vera, who won 800 euro, and in third place was the florist, Floristería Carmina, who will win 500 euro.

Another ten companies won 300 euro for their efforts, all awarded by an independent panel made up of local business and community representatives.