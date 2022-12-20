



When a resident of Alicante saw a box left next to a bin, their curiosity and concerns were raised, as the cardboard box had several holes drilled into it, prompting the concerned neighbour to consider the fact that the box may contain an animal, however, they soon regretted opening the box as they found it contained a live snake.

Obviously still concerned, despite the shock, the human took the snake to an appropriate body, namely the environmental branch of the Guardia Civil, Seprona, who took charge of the animal, stating that it was in fact a ladder snake, a species of non-venomous snake in the family Colubridae, endemic to southwestern Europe. Although the bite is not poisonous, with its sharp teeth, they can produce considerable tearing wounds that would require sutures, as they can become dangerous if they feel threatened and attack in defence.

In view of the find, Seprona has teamed up with the Terra Natura animal park in Benidorm to raise awareness about the importance of not having exotic pets or giving animals to other people, especially now that Christmas is coming.

Experts from both entities agree that having an animal at home entails a great responsibility, since they are living beings that need constant and permanent care.

The arrival of an animal at home should not be caused by an impulsive purchase, as if it were a simple toy or Christmas present. Each animal needs adequate nutrition and specific conditions, as well as veterinary care throughout its life.

“On many occasions, people buy pups, but when they grow up, they are no longer manageable, and instead of donating them, they release them into natural environments, causing an added environmental problem,” the experts commented on a recent visit by Seprona officers.

Terra Natura Benidorm has welcomed several exotic animals in its facilities this year, seized by Seprona, such as forest cobras, king cobra, bearded dragon, python, corn snake, tarantulas, scorpions, among other species. These animals had been confiscated from individuals for not meeting the requirements for the possession of this type of species, as handling is extremely dangerous due to the poison that some of them have.