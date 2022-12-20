



Spain’s decision to part company with Luis Enrique in the wake of another disappointing showing at a major international tournament came as no real surprise, but eyebrows may have been raised when it comes to his successor.

A last-16 penalty shootout defeat to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup proved to be the final straw for former Barcelona boss Enrique, with spot-kicks having also proved to be La Roja’s undoing at Euro 2020 – when they came unstuck against eventual winners Italy in the semi-finals.

Potential

A coaching baton has now been passed to Luis de la Fuente, a man that can call upon little experience of managing at the very highest level. Powers that be are, however, confident that full potential in a star-studded squad can be unlocked by someone that has previously worked with many of the exciting talents at their disposal. The future is considered to be bright, with online football betting pricing Spain at 7.00 to savor continental glory at the next European Championship in 2024. They have to qualify for that event first, and that is the first task on De la Fuente’s to-do list.

He has suggested that no major changes will be made to personnel or tactical blueprints, saying of the approach that he will look to take upon inheriting reins that have proved difficult to handle: “There is a model, an idea, which is non-negotiable, but to which nuances must be incorporated to enrich it. We will try to grow and continue to improve. Football is constantly changing and we will try to cover our needs. The most important thing is being open to everything.”

De la Fuente will need to hit the ground running in order to win over and silence any doubters, with plenty asking questions of his credentials when it comes to filling such a high-profile post. His coaching CV at club level is far from spectacular, with win ratios of around 30 percent and under posted while calling the shots at Aurrera, Bilbao Athletic, and Alaves.

He has come a long way since then, with considerable faith shown in him, but he can call upon useful experience from his playing days that should serve him well as he seeks to bring the best out of a talented but underachieving group.

A diminutive left-back by trade, De la Fuente progressed through the ranks at Athletic Club – a rather unique sporting institution – to take in over 150 appearances for their first team across two spells in Bilbao.

Golden

He formed part of what was a golden era for Los Leones, with back-to-back La Liga titles secured in 1982-83 and 1983-84. A double celebration was taken in during the latter of those campaigns, as a Copa del Rey crown was added to a glittering trophy cabinet.

De la Fuente also spent time on the books of Sevilla and Alaves before hanging up his boots in 1994 and must prove that he can replicate the winning formulas of those he once worked under now that pressure and expectation are being lumped onto his shoulders while operating under the brightest of spotlights.