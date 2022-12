The Provincial Consortium of Alicante Firefighters were called to a crash at one of the roundabouts just after the AP-7 bridge, in the municipality of Crevillente, in the direction of Catral on Monday morning.

The driver of a van, a 62-year-old man, was trapped in the cab and had to be extricated over the side of the vehicle.

The injured man was transferred to the Vinalopó hospital in Elche due to a variety of injuries.