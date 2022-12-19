



PRESS RELEASE

FROM JANUARY THE 2nd P.I.O.C The only true voice of Orihuela Costa will be outside the Town Hall Playa Flamenca from 9.30 with a table supplying the forms that you need if you have not received you letter, We will also be helping residents to fill them in.

Every vote now is critical for the future of Orihuela Costa, the more votes = more Councillors = the more can be done to help Orihuela Costa regain it’s former glory.

It is no secret that P.I.O.C had repeatedly extended the olive branch to C.L.A.R.O and its memberships of uniting (which nearly everybody of Orihuela Costa wants) to contest the next elections. We were not asking for a marriage but to work together for the next couple of elections.

If you read the report from C.L.A.R.O’s release from their AGM, which was brought forward they were looking at options, thereby possibly leaving the door open to work together, but, as reported the following day in the article in a leading Spanish newspaper C.L.A.R.O formed a coalition with PP the same week, therefore you would be giving your votes to one of the parties who has to take the ultimate blame for the disintegration of Orihuela Costa.

L.A.R.O never learns from it’s mistakes, they only perfect them, a coalition with C.L.R. failed, a coalition with Cambiemos and Podemos failed.

2nd January 2023 outside the Town Hall Playa Flamenca, P.I.O.C look forward to helping anyone complete their Voting Rights form, All you need to bring with you, is your Passport and TIE/Residencia certificate and to be on the safe side your padron, and wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023.

Kind regards,

PIOC – Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa